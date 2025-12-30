Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Worth Peripherals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Worth Peripherals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Pavna Industries Ltd, Deccan Gold Mines Ltd, California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup and Prakash Steelage Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 December 2025.

Worth Peripherals Ltd lost 17.08% to Rs 139.3 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 986 shares in the past one month.

 

Pavna Industries Ltd crashed 12.88% to Rs 21.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5511 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd tumbled 12.04% to Rs 92.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup dropped 10.99% to Rs 4.13. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1737 shares in the past one month.

Prakash Steelage Ltd fell 9.38% to Rs 5.41. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56860 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NSE SME EPW India plugs into Dalal Street with a premium market listing

Steel Exchange board OKs proposal to raise funds up to Rs 700 crore via equity route

BSE SME Dachepalli Publishers opens a new chapter with a subdued market debut

Yes Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

