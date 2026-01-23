Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.48% to Rs 7.68 crore

Net profit of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.48% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.688.041.56-26.990.27-2.380.26-2.400.24-2.06

