Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 4.48% to Rs 7.68 croreNet profit of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.48% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.688.04 -4 OPM %1.56-26.99 -PBDT0.27-2.38 LP PBT0.26-2.40 LP NP0.24-2.06 LP
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST