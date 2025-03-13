Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yatra Online CFO Rohan Purshottamdas Mittal resigns

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Yatra Online informed that Rohan Purshottamdas Mittal, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, has resigned to pursue new opportunities.

Mittal's last working day will be determined through mutual discussion with the company to ensure a smooth handover.

Yatra Online is in the business of providing reservation and booking services relating to transport, travel, tours, and tourism and developing customized solutions in the areas of transport, travel, tours, and tourism for all types of travelers in India or abroad through the internet, mobile, call centers, and retail lounges.

The company reported an 844.3% surge in consolidated net profit of Rs 10.01 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 1.06 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations zoomed 113.2% YoY to Rs 235.56 crore during the quarter.

 

Shares of Yatra Online added 1.27% to Rs 66.79 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

