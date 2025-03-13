Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power shares gain

Power shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 28.72 points or 0.47% at 6176.4 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.83%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.93%),Adani Power Ltd (up 0.89%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.62%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 0.58%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.52%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.49%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.37%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.18%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.18%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.16%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 119.3 or 0.27% at 43998.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 20.63 points or 0.15% at 13601.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.65 points or 0.09% at 22490.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 98.24 points or 0.13% at 74128.

On BSE,1568 shares were trading in green, 1497 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Slides 3.64%

Expleo Solutions Ltd Spurts 4.89%

Barometers trade with minor cuts; breadth negative

Barometers trade with minor cuts; breadth negative

INR Settles Slightly Lower Amid Massive Sell-Off In Domestic Equities

INR Settles Slightly Lower Amid Massive Sell-Off In Domestic Equities

Pound Struggles To Recover Above $1.28 Mark; UK Economy Returns To Growth

Pound Struggles To Recover Above $1.28 Mark; UK Economy Returns To Growth

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

