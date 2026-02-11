Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RIL's consumer division acquires Southern Health Foods

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Reliance Industries said that its FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has acquired leading health foods maker Southern Health Foods.

Based in Tamil Nadu, Southern Health Foods is key player in several health focused foods categories like packaged healthy foods including millets, oats, multi-grain products, health mixes, breakfast cereals, dry fruits, among others. Its flagship brand Manna is widely known for its healthy offerings in many emerging packaged foods categories like millet flour, baby foods and multigrain drink mix.

RCPL has acquired 100% equity stake in Southern Health Foods (SHFPL) for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 156.42 crore from the existing shareholders of SHFPL.

 

The company stated that the addition of Manna adds further strength to RCPLs foods and staples portfolio that includes brands like Udhaiyam, Independence and SiL, through building a strong business vertical in the growing millet-based foods segment.

T. Krishnakumar, director, Reliance Consumer Products, said, "Manna is one of the most trusted names in the health focused foods market in Tamil Nadu with noticeable presence in the adjoining states.

It is known for healthy offerings like millet-based staples and mixes, drinks and baby food. With our strong distribution, R&D and supply chain capabilities, Manna would be made available in other geographies - eventually making it a household name across the country.

Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

The conglomerate had reported 1.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 22,290 crore on 10% increase in gross revenue to Rs 293,829 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.13% to currently trade at Rs 1460.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

