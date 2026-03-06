Friday, March 06, 2026 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yes Bank announces change in MD & CEO

Yes Bank announces change in MD & CEO

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

With effect from 06 April 2026

Yes Bank has appointed Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as MD & CEO (Designate) of the Bank, effective from 12 March 2026 till the day preceding he formally takes charge as MD & CEO of the Bank i.e. from 12 March 2026 to 05 April 2026 (both days inclusive).

Tonse will take charge as the MD & CEO of the Bank w.e.f. 06 April 2026 after Prashant Kumar, current MD & CEO of the Bank demits the office as the MD & CEO of the Bank on 05 April 2026.

Niraj Cement bags raod project of Rs 80.12 cr in Maharashtra

UltraTech Cement board appoints Jayant Dua as Managing Director (Designate)

RateGain launches Agentic ARI within its UNO Channel Manager

Rajesh Power Projects secures 65 MW/ 130 MWh BESS project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

NMDC fixes prices of iron ore

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

