Yes Bank announces change in MD & CEO
With effect from 06 April 2026Yes Bank has appointed Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as MD & CEO (Designate) of the Bank, effective from 12 March 2026 till the day preceding he formally takes charge as MD & CEO of the Bank i.e. from 12 March 2026 to 05 April 2026 (both days inclusive).
Tonse will take charge as the MD & CEO of the Bank w.e.f. 06 April 2026 after Prashant Kumar, current MD & CEO of the Bank demits the office as the MD & CEO of the Bank on 05 April 2026.
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:04 PM IST