Yuken India consolidated net profit rises 1052.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 119.23 croreNet profit of Yuken India rose 1052.17% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 119.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 96.66% to Rs 18.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 422.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 372.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
