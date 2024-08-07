Yuken India consolidated net profit rises 295.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.88% to Rs 110.20 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Yuken India rose 295.49% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.88% to Rs 110.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.110.2095.1011.668.7011.716.347.582.845.261.33