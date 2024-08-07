Radiant Cash Management Services standalone net profit declines 22.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 98.02 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 22.04% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 98.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.98.0293.3716.9820.2017.4620.4015.4019.2211.1114.25