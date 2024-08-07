Radiant Cash Management Services standalone net profit declines 22.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 98.02 croreNet profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 22.04% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 98.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales98.0293.37 5 OPM %16.9820.20 -PBDT17.4620.40 -14 PBT15.4019.22 -20 NP11.1114.25 -22
