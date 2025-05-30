Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yunik Managing Advisors reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Yunik Managing Advisors reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Yunik Managing Advisors reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.05 -100 0.080.05 60 OPM %0-120.00 --162.50-660.00 - PBDT0.01-0.06 LP -0.09-0.33 73 PBT0.01-0.06 LP -0.09-0.33 73 NP0.01-0.06 LP -0.09-0.33 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

