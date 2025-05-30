SPA Capital Services standalone net profit rises 266.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 128.92% to Rs 14.01 croreNet profit of SPA Capital Services rose 266.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 128.92% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.95% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.26% to Rs 32.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.016.12 129 32.9421.08 56 OPM %3.57-0.16 -4.283.37 - PBDT0.39-0.15 LP 0.990.32 209 PBT0.30-0.18 LP 0.800.19 321 NP0.110.03 267 0.490.38 29
