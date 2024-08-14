Yuvraaj Hygiene Products standalone net profit rises 2250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.86% to Rs 7.63 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products rose 2250.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 77.86% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.634.295.24-2.560.600.110.470.030.470.02