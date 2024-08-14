Shivagrico Implements standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.01% to Rs 8.05 croreNet profit of Shivagrico Implements rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.01% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.059.70 -17 OPM %9.326.70 -PBDT0.450.40 13 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.040.03 33
