Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle inks five-year agreement with Standard Chartered Bank

Zaggle inks five-year agreement with Standard Chartered Bank

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) has entered into a five-year agreement with Standard Chartered Bank.

As part of this agreement, Zaggle will act as a solutions provider by making its offerings, like the prepaid payment instruments platform, available to corporate customers referred by Standard Chartered Bank.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.

 

The companys standalone net profit surged 54.8% to Rs 25.88 crore on a 31.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 331.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip fell 3.69% to settle at Rs 396.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mankind Pharma allots 29,742 equity shares under ESOP

Mankind Pharma allots 29,742 equity shares under ESOP

JSW Infrastructure receives upgrade in credit ratings from Fitch

JSW Infrastructure receives upgrade in credit ratings from Fitch

INR slides to three-week low against US dollar, bond yields rise

INR slides to three-week low against US dollar, bond yields rise

Government revises Wheat Stock limit till 31st March 2026

Government revises Wheat Stock limit till 31st March 2026

Vikran Engineering IPO subscribed 2.38 times

Vikran Engineering IPO subscribed 2.38 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon