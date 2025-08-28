Zaggle inks five-year agreement with Standard Chartered Bank

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) has entered into a five-year agreement with Standard Chartered Bank.As part of this agreement, Zaggle will act as a solutions provider by making its offerings, like the prepaid payment instruments platform, available to corporate customers referred by Standard Chartered Bank.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.
The companys standalone net profit surged 54.8% to Rs 25.88 crore on a 31.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 331.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The scrip fell 3.69% to settle at Rs 396.75 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content