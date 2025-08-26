Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma allots 29,742 equity shares under ESOP

Mankind Pharma allots 29,742 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Mankind Pharma has allotted 29,742 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each of the Company to the eligible employees who have exercised their options pursuant to the ESOP Plan.

These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 41,27,28,748 Equity Shares to 41,27,58,490 Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

JSW Infrastructure receives upgrade in credit ratings from Fitch

INR slides to three-week low against US dollar, bond yields rise

Government revises Wheat Stock limit till 31st March 2026

Vikran Engineering IPO subscribed 2.38 times

Zydus Lifesciences receives CRISIL ESG score of 61

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

