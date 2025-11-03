Monday, November 03, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zaggle Prepaid inks 3-year pact with Hitachi Cash Management Services

Zaggle Prepaid inks 3-year pact with Hitachi Cash Management Services

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into a three-year agreement with Hitachi Cash Management Services to provide its Zaggle Propel platform.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, adding that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment, offering spend management solutions and SaaS products such as tax and payroll software. The company has a diversified user base, a broad network of touchpoints, and ranks among the largest issuers of prepaid cards in India through its banking partnerships.

 

The company's standalone net profit surged 54.8% to Rs 25.88 crore on a 31.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 331.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter shed 0.21% to Rs 372.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

