Maruti Suzuki reports 7% YoY sales growth in October 2025

Maruti Suzuki reports 7% YoY sales growth in October 2025

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India reported total sales of 220,894 units in October 2025, marking a 7% increase compared to 206,434 units sold in the same month last year.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 176,318 units (up 10.48% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 4,357 units (up 23.11% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) jumped 9.42% YoY to 189,590 units, total export sales decreased by 5.61% YoY to 31,304 units sold in October 2025.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturers total production rose 8.36% to 192,139 units in October 2025 as against 177,312 units recorded in October 2024.

 

In October25, the production of passenger vehicles was at 188,624 units, up 8.61% from 1,73,662 units produced in October 2024. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 3,515 units in October 2025, registering a YoY decline of 3.69%.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company has reported a modest 1.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 3,711.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 (Q1 FY26), compared with Rs 3,650 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales rose 8.1% YoY to Rs 36,624.7 crore, supported by a marginal uptick in sales volumes and higher non-operating income.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India fell 2.65% to Rs 15,762.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

SML Isuzu hits the roof as October sales surge 32% YoY

India forex reserves fall by $6.92 billion to $695.36 billion

GHCL Textiles standalone net profit declines 22.28% in the September 2025 quarter

ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 464.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

