Monday, November 03, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medplus Health soars after Q2 PAT rises 43% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Medplus Health soars after Q2 PAT rises 43% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Medplus Health Services surged 10.14% after the company reported a 43.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.50 crore on 6.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,679.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 44.3% to Rs 68.94 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 166.3 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 22.28% compared with Rs 136 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 9.9% in Q2 FY26 as against 8.6% in Q2 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from the retail segment rose 6.34% YoY to Rs 1,645.64 crore, while revenue from diagnostic services grew 17.45% YoY to Rs 33.25 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

For the first half of FY26, the companys consolidated net profit surged 84.3% to Rs 97.86 crore on 5.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,221.96 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

MedPlus Health Services (MedPlus) is an organized pharmacy retail company with both an online and offline presence. The company operates in retail and wholesale sales, import, distribution, manufacturing and contract manufacturing of private-label pharmaceuticals, wellness and FMCG products and full-fledged diagnostic centers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans eases to 8.50% in Sep-25

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans eases to 8.50% in Sep-25

RBI holds meeting of Central Board of Directors

RBI holds meeting of Central Board of Directors

Non-food bank credit up 10.2% on year says RBI

Non-food bank credit up 10.2% on year says RBI

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon