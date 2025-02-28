Friday, February 28, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rane Engine Valve Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Transrail Lighting Ltd, Medico Remedies Ltd, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd and Super Spinning Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 February 2025.

Rane Engine Valve Ltd soared 6.62% to Rs 298 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 587 shares in the past one month.

 

Transrail Lighting Ltd surged 5.77% to Rs 512.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Medico Remedies Ltd spiked 5.62% to Rs 53.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd spurt 5.00% to Rs 612.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Super Spinning Mills Ltd gained 4.92% to Rs 11.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9482 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

