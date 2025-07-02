Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean inks five-year agreement with DTDC Express

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean inks five-year agreement with DTDC Express

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has announced that it has sign an agreement with DTDC Express to provide its employee expense management and benefits solutions, namely Zaggle Zoyer and Zaggle Save.

According to an exchange filing, the company stated that the agreement will span five years, during which Zaggle will support DTDC Express with its employee expense management solutions.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 62.5% to Rs 31.14 crore on a 50.8% increase in net sales to Rs 412.11 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.91% to Rs 417.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

