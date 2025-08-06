Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 71.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.99% to Rs 123.87 croreNet profit of Zeal Aqua rose 71.11% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.99% to Rs 123.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales123.8787.24 42 OPM %5.325.73 -PBDT3.662.77 32 PBT2.390.90 166 NP1.540.90 71
