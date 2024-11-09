Zenith Fibres standalone net profit declines 27.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.52% to Rs 13.28 croreNet profit of Zenith Fibres declined 27.37% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.2810.58 26 OPM %1.057.94 -PBDT1.061.49 -29 PBT0.861.29 -33 NP0.690.95 -27
