ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit rises 26.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.55% to Rs 1011.88 croreNet profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India rose 26.47% to Rs 126.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.55% to Rs 1011.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 958.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.35% to Rs 460.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 406.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 3830.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3815.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1011.88958.64 6 3830.963815.65 0 OPM %17.3115.24 -16.4714.84 - PBDT200.82165.00 22 733.57656.23 12 PBT168.83136.18 24 609.32546.43 12 NP126.72100.20 26 460.73406.45 13
