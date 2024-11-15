Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.62% to Rs 67.28 croreNet Loss of Zota Health Care reported to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 48.62% to Rs 67.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales67.2845.27 49 OPM %-1.299.76 -PBDT-3.183.69 PL PBT-12.69-1.11 -1043 NP-12.10-1.65 -633
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content