Swati Projects consolidated net profit rises 8.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Swati Projects rose 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.420.34 24 OPM %64.2970.59 -PBDT0.270.24 13 PBT0.250.23 9 NP0.250.23 9
