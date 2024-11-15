Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 32.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.00% to Rs 24.94 croreNet profit of Alpa Laboratories rose 32.82% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.00% to Rs 24.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.9432.39 -23 OPM %13.3110.37 -PBDT10.186.28 62 PBT9.655.79 67 NP7.695.79 33
