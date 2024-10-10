Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Life gets final approval from USFDA for Paliperidone drug

Zydus Life gets final approval from USFDA for Paliperidone drug

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Paliperidone extended-release tablets.

Paliperidone extended-release tablets are indicated for the acute and maintenance treatment of schizophrenia, acute treatment of schizoaffective disorder as monotherapy and acute treatment of schizoaffective disorder as an adjunct to mood stabilizers and/or antidepressants.

The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The group now has 400 approvals and has so far filed over 465* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

 

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharma companys consolidated net profit surged 30.64% to Rs 1,419.9 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,086.9 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,207.5 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences fell 0.86% to Rs 1056 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ratan, Ratan Tata Funeral, NCPA lawn, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata LIVE updates: Mukesh, Nita Ambani pay their last respects

Ratan Tata

India lost a pioneer, but not his legacy: BSE condoles Ratan Tata's death

Ratan Tata

From disjointed to unified: Ratan Tata's transformation of Tata Group

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Equity mutual fund inflow marks 10% decline to Rs 34,419 cr in Sep

Photo: Shutterstock

Market Close Highlights, Oct 10: Sensex adds 144 pts, Nifty nears 25,000; Banking shares shine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon