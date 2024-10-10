Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Health drops amid cyberattack fallout

Star Health drops amid cyberattack fallout

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company fell 2.27% to Rs 564.55, following a targeted cyberattack that resulted in a data breach affecting over 31 million customers.

According to the media reports, the hacker responsible for the breach listed the stolen data for sale on the dark web, making shocking allegations against Star Health's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). The hacker claimed the CISO was involved in selling the data and later attempted to extort more money for backdoor access.

In response to the incident, Star Health has reported the matter to relevant regulatory authorities and initiated a thorough forensic investigation. The company has defended its CISO, stating that he is cooperating with the investigation and no wrongdoing has been found.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

To prevent further dissemination of the stolen data, Star Health has sought an injunction against messaging platform Telegram and IT management service company Cloudflare in the Madras High Court. The company aims to restrict the sharing and distribution of its customers' sensitive information.

The cyberattack has raised serious concerns about the security measures in place at Star Health and the potential risks faced by its customers. As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen how the company will address the data breach and mitigate future risks.

Star Health Insurance is a standalone health insurer, offering a variety of products including health, personal accident, and travel insurance. The company has a strong distribution network and have settled over 1 crore claims. In FY24, they reported a gross written premium of Rs 15,254 crore and a net worth of Rs 6,339 crore.

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company rose 10.80% to Rs 318.93 crore on 15.66% increase in net sales to Rs 3520.32 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q1 June 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ratan, Ratan Tata Funeral, NCPA lawn, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata LIVE updates: Mukesh, Nita Ambani pay their last respects

Ratan Tata

India lost a pioneer, but not his legacy: BSE condoles Ratan Tata's death

Ratan Tata

From disjointed to unified: Ratan Tata's transformation of Tata Group

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Equity mutual fund inflow marks 10% decline to Rs 34,419 cr in Sep

Photo: Shutterstock

Market Close Highlights, Oct 10: Sensex adds 144 pts, Nifty nears 25,000; Banking shares shine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon