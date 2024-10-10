Business Standard
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Weizmann Ltd and Keynote Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 October 2024.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd crashed 9.12% to Rs 39.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51688 shares in the past one month.

 

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd lost 7.30% to Rs 50.04. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10334 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd tumbled 7.17% to Rs 260.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6832 shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd plummeted 5.65% to Rs 133.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9776 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd dropped 5.57% to Rs 345.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3082 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

