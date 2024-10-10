Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 9.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38338 shares

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 9.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38338 shares. The stock increased 9.37% to Rs.7,162.15. Volumes stood at 37839 shares in the last session.

 

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd recorded volume of 152.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.10% to Rs.183.15. Volumes stood at 12.6 lakh shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd witnessed volume of 79400 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11135 shares. The stock dropped 0.56% to Rs.15,130.20. Volumes stood at 30507 shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd witnessed volume of 18.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.98% to Rs.929.30. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd registered volume of 26.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.444.60. Volumes stood at 6.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ratan, Ratan Tata Funeral, NCPA lawn, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata LIVE updates: Mukesh, Nita Ambani pay their last respects

Ratan Tata

India lost a pioneer, but not his legacy: BSE condoles Ratan Tata's death

Ratan Tata

From disjointed to unified: Ratan Tata's transformation of Tata Group

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Equity mutual fund inflow marks 10% decline to Rs 34,419 cr in Sep

Photo: Shutterstock

Market Close Highlights, Oct 10: Sensex adds 144 pts, Nifty nears 25,000; Banking shares shine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon