Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Slides 1.88%

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has lost 1.49% over last one month compared to 4.6% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.32% rise in the SENSEX
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd lost 1.88% today to trade at Rs 1088. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.02% to quote at 37296.84. The index is up 4.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Alkem Laboratories Ltd decreased 1.07% and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd lost 0.94% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 48.49 % over last one year compared to the 22.21% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has lost 1.49% over last one month compared to 4.6% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4218 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 83674 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1171.95 on 21 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 533.1 on 15 Jun 2023.
First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

