India's Forex Reserves Hit Fresh All-Time High of $666.85 Billion

Foreign currency assets increased by $8.361 billion to $585.47 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Indias gold reserves increased by $1.231 billion to $58.663 billion during the week ended July 12. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by $76 million to $18.111 billion, the RBI said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was up by $32 million to $4.609 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Indias foreign exchange (forex) reserves jumped $9.699 billion to an all-time high of $666.854 billion for the week ended July 12, according to the latest RBI data.