Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 8.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 931.08 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 8.83% to Rs 199.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 183.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 931.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 823.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.931.08823.9692.4193.39257.73236.60255.10233.89199.64183.45