Zydus receives USFDA approval for Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets, 24 mg/26 mg, 49 mg/51 mg, and 97 mg/103 mg (USRLD: Entresto tablets).
Sacubitril and valsartan combination is used to treat chronic heart failure in adults to help reduce the risk of death and hospitalization.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India).
First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

