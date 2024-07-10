Business Standard
Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA tentative approval for Diroximel Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Diroximel Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules, 231 mg (USRLD: Vumerity Delayed-Release Capsulestablets).
Diroximel Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules is indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ, India.
Diroximel Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules had annual sales of USD 847.4 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT May 2024).
First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

