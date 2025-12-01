Monday, December 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold hits six-week high, silver climbs to record on US rate cut bets

Gold hits six-week high, silver climbs to record on US rate cut bets

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $4,255.98 per ounce, as of 1239 GMT, its highest since October 21. US gold futures for February delivery gained 0.8 per cent to $4,290.70

Gold and silver

Representative Image

Reuters Dec 1
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Gold prices climbed to their highest level in six weeks on Monday, driven by expectations of a US interest rate cut this month and shifts in Federal Reserve leadership, while silver touched a record.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $4,255.98 per ounce, as of 1239 GMT, its highest since October 21. US gold futures for February delivery gained 0.8 per cent to $4,290.70.

Silver was up 1.9 per cent at $57.46 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $57.86 earlier.

"Market participants are now starting to price in again a rate cut for the Fed in December, as well the expectation is the new FOMC chairman will be a dove... that is supporting investment demand for gold," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

 

"Silver benefits from the same factor as gold, plus the expectation of further improving industrial demand next year."

Traders have increased December rate-cut bets over the last few weeks following softer US data, and dovish comments by several policymakers, including Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams.

Markets are pricing an 88 per cent chance of a rate cut, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. [FEDWATCH]

Lower borrowing costs tend to support non-yielding bullion.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Sunday that, if chosen, he would be happy to serve as the next Fed chairman. Like US President Donald Trump, Hassett believes rates should be lower.

Trump is likely to announce a new chair before Christmas, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The November ADP employment report on Wednesday and core US Personal Consumption Expenditures September figures on Friday could give markets further cues on the Fed's policy path.

Meanwhile, the US dollar fell to a two-week low, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

"We expect gold to rise to $4,500/oz next year (and) silver to rise to $60/oz next year," said Staunovo.

Among other precious metals, platinum rose 1.3 per cent to $1,693.95, while palladium gained 1.1 per cent to $1,466.28.

(Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Harikrishnan Nair and Shailesh Kuber)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gold Prices gold silver prices US Fed rates Bullion industry

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

