Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,12,140

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,12,140, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,34,900.
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,790.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,140 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,12,250 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,290.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,02,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,890.
Also Read
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,940.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,34,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,44,900.
US gold held firm near a record high on Monday as investors awaited US inflation data and a slew of Federal Reserve speakers this week for additional policy cues after the central bank lowered interest rates last week and signaled potential further easing.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 per cent to $3,689.08 per ounce by 0044 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,707.40 on Wednesday.
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $43.12 per ounce, hovering near a 14-year high. Platinum eased 0.3 per cent to $1,399.69 and palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $1,154.17.
(with inputs from Reuters)