Monday, September 22, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,12,140

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,12,140

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,790

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,290. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,12,140, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,34,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,790.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,140 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,12,250 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,290.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,02,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,890. 

Also Read

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,160

Gold Bar

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,700

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,11,940, silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,34,100

Gold Bar

Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,10,499

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,519; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,29,900

  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,940.
     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,34,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,44,900.
 
US gold held firm near a record high on Monday as investors awaited US inflation data and a slew of Federal Reserve speakers this week for additional policy cues after the central bank lowered interest rates last week and signaled potential further easing.
 
Spot gold edged up 0.1 per cent to $3,689.08 per ounce by 0044 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,707.40 on Wednesday.
 
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $43.12 per ounce, hovering near a 14-year high. Platinum eased 0.3 per cent to $1,399.69 and palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $1,154.17.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

gold

Gold prices to stay buoyant on Fed cuts, festive buying and global concerns

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold prices climb ₹10 to ₹1,11,340; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,33,100

silver trading silver investment

Silver imports likely to gain momentum from strong investment demand

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,050

Gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,11,160

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold Silver Prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVEInd vs Pak Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4Ind vs Pak Pitch ReportH-1B Visa new RulesPM Modi To Address NationEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon