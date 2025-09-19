Friday, September 19, 2025 | 07:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,160

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,160

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,890

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,310. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,30,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,890.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,160 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,11,480 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,310.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,01,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,190. 

Also Read

Gold Bar

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,700

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,11,940, silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,34,100

Gold Bar

Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,10,499

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,519; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,29,900

Gold Bar

Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,08,480

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,040.
     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,30,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,40,900.
 
US gold prices were little changed on Friday as investors awaited further signals on US interest rate path after the Federal Reserve delivered an expected rate cut and indicated a gradual easing of borrowing costs in the months ahead.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $3,647.75 per ounce as of 0125 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery added 0.1 per cent to $3,681.20.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver added 0.2 per cent to $41.88 per ounce, platinum eased 0.2 per cent to $1,381.69 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $1,155.98.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

silver trading silver investment

Silver imports likely to gain momentum from strong investment demand

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,050

Gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,11,160

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,11,290, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,32,100

Gold

Gold rises ₹250 to hit fresh peak of ₹1.13 lakh per 10 g, shows data

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon