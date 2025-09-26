Friday, September 26, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,14,430

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,14,430

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,04,890

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,580. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,14,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,39,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,04,890.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,430 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,14,650 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,580.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,04,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,05,090. 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,05,040.
      
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,39,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,49,900.
 
US gold edged lower on Friday after stronger-than-expected US economic data cast doubt on the Federal Reserve's rate cut outlook, bolstering the dollar ahead of a key US inflation report due later in the day.
 
Spot gold declined 0.2 per cent to $3,741.21 per ounce as of 0147 GMT, though the metal was up 1.6 per cent so far this week.
 
US gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $3,771.30.
 
Spot silver fell 0.6 per cent to $44.96 per ounce, platinum jumped 1.6 per cent to $1,553.35 to hover near 12-year high, and palladium gained 1.4 per cent at $1,267.13. All three metals were headed for weekly gains.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

