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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices rise as fear of ship attacks, seizures keep markets on edge

Oil prices rise as fear of ship attacks, seizures keep markets on edge

Brent crude oil futures rose 60 cents, or 0.57 per cent, to $106.32 a barrel by 0100 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were up 54 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $101.71

Crude Oil, oil imports, Oil tankers

Oil prices swung several times yesterday but still closed near the day's high

Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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Oil prices rose Friday as market concerns persisted over ship attacks and seizures ​despite Iran saying about 30 vessels had passed through ​the Strait of Hormuz, while the US and Chinese presidents ‌were set for a second day of talks in Beijing.

Brent crude oil futures rose 60 cents, or 0.57 per cent, to $106.32 a barrel by 0100 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were up 54 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $101.71.

A ship was reported seized by Iranian personnel off the United Arab Emirates and headed for Iranian waters on Thursday, while the White House said US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed on the need to keep the nearby ‌Strait of Hormuz shipping lane open.

 

Also, an Indian cargo vessel carrying livestock from Africa to the United Arab Emirates was sunk on Wednesday in waters off the coast of Oman.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said 30 vessels had crossed the Strait of Hormuz since Wednesday evening, still far short of 140 that were typical daily before the war, but a substantial ​increase if confirmed

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Yang An, analyst at Haitong Futures, said the main driver of oil ‌prices was still tight supply.

"Oil prices swung several times yesterday but still closed near the day's high," he said.

"Ships passing through the ​strait ‌eased some market concerns, but not enough to change the strong trend driven ‌by tight supply."

Trump and Xi are set to meet on Friday to wrap up a two-day state visit.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said ‌on ​Friday morning that ​China was being very pragmatic about involvement with Iran, and it was important to China to have the Strait of Hormuz ‌open, in an ​interview with Bloomberg.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Oil Prices Crude Oil Prices Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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