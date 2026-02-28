Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,580; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,580, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,110.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,580 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,540 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,710.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,990 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,240.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,94,900.
US gold rose to near a one-month high on Friday and was headed for a seventh straight month of gains, supported by geopolitical tensions after the United States and Iran extended nuclear talks, while softer US Treasury yields further boosted bullion.
Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent at $5,230.56 an ounce by 01:38 pm ET (1838 GMT), hitting its highest level since January 30 earlier in the session. Prices have climbed 7.6 per cent so far in February.
US gold futures for April delivery settled 1 per cent higher at $5,247.90.
Spot silver rose 4.8 per cent to $92.60 an ounce, on course for a 9.7 per cent monthly gain.
Spot platinum climbed 3.4 per cent to $2,350.34 an ounce, while palladium fell 0.5 per cent to $1,775.31. Both metals were headed for monthly gains.
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 8:38 AM IST