Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,61,010; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,010, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,590.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,010 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,760 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,820.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,590, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,340.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,94,900.

In US, gold prices held broadly steady on Friday, with investors digesting the previous day's US-Iran nuclear talks, while the dollar, hovering near three-week highs, pressured the yellow metal.

Spot gold was steady at $5,187.39 per ounce by 0146 GMT. Bullion hit a more than three-week high on Tuesday. US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.2 per cent at $5,204.10

Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $88.81 per ounce, after climbing to a three-week high on Wednesday. Spot platinum added 0.6 per cent to $2,286.53 per ounce, while palladium gained 0.5 per cent to $1,794.13.

(with inputs from Reuters)