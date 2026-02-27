Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,61,010; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,590
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,010, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,590.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,010 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,760 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,820.
Also Read
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,590, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,190 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,340.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,94,900.
In US, gold prices held broadly steady on Friday, with investors digesting the previous day's US-Iran nuclear talks, while the dollar, hovering near three-week highs, pressured the yellow metal.
Spot gold was steady at $5,187.39 per ounce by 0146 GMT. Bullion hit a more than three-week high on Tuesday. US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.2 per cent at $5,204.10
Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $88.81 per ounce, after climbing to a three-week high on Wednesday. Spot platinum added 0.6 per cent to $2,286.53 per ounce, while palladium gained 0.5 per cent to $1,794.13.
(with inputs from Reuters)
More From This Section
Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver Gold in India bullion
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 8:52 AM IST