Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices climb ₹10 to ₹1,11,340; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,33,100

Gold prices climb ₹10 to ₹1,11,340; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,33,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,060

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,490 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,33,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,060.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,340 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,11,610 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,490.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,02,060, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,310. 
 

Also Read

Gold Bar

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,700

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,11,940, silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,34,100

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,050

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,11,290, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,32,100

Gold Bars, Gold

Silent Hedge: Should you buy gold as central banks can't stop hoarding?

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,210.
     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,33,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,43,100.
 
US gold prices moved higher on Saturday and headed for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, with market attention focused on further cues after the US Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut of the year.
 
Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent at $3,672.08 per ounce by 1:36 pm EDT (1736 GMT). Prices are up 0.8 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for December delivery settled 0.7 per cent higher at $3,705.80.
 
The US central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday but tempered the move with warnings about persistent inflation, casting doubt over the pace of future easing.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 2.2 per cent to $42.70 per ounce and platinum firmed 1.4 per cent to $1,403.02. Palladium steadied at $1,150.04 and headed for a weekly loss. 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,160

silver trading silver investment

Silver imports likely to gain momentum from strong investment demand

Gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,11,160

Gold Bar

Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,10,499

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,519; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,29,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon