Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,700

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,700

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,390

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,850. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,31,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,390.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,700 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,12,030 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,850.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,02,390, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,690.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,540.
     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,31,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,41,900.
 
US gold prices extended losses on Thursday as the dollar firmed after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, and adopted a measured rhetoric on further policy easing.
 
Spot gold dipped 0.2 per cent to $3,654.29 per ounce, as of 0156 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,707.40 on Wednesday.
 
US gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.8 per cent to $3,690.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.3 per cent to $41.53 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $1,366.75 and palladium was steady at $1,153.87.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

