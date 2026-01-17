Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 08:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,43,390, silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,91,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,43,390, silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,91,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,31,440

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,540

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 8:01 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,43,390, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,91,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,31,440.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,390 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,44,320 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,540.
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,31,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,32,290 in Chennai.
 
            
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,31,590.
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,91,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,05,900.
 
US gold fell more than 1 per cent on Friday as investors booked profits after recent record highs, while signs of easing geopolitical tensions ‍further dampened the metal's safe-haven appeal.
 
Spot ​gold was down 0.5 per cent at $4,592.29 per ounce as of 01:39 p.m. ET (1839 GMT), after falling as low as $4,536.49 earlier in the session.
 
However, the metal is poised for its second consecutive weekly gain, of about 1.9 per cent, after scaling a record peak of $4,642.72 on Wednesday.
 
US gold futures for February delivery settled 0.6 per cent lower at $4,595.40.
 
Spot silver shed 2.9 per cent to $89.65 per ounce, although it was headed ??for a ‍weekly gain of over 12 per cent after hitting an all-time high of $93.57 in the previous session. Spot platinum dropped 3.3 per cent to $2,330.67 per ounce and headed ‍for ‍weekly gain, while ‌palladium lost 0.6 per cent to $1,790.78 per ounce. 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

