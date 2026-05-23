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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,59,480; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,59,480; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,46,190

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,630 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 7:33 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,59,480, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,46,190. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,480 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,61,230 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,630.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,46,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,790 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,240.  
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,95,100.
 
US gold fell on Saturday and was headed for its second straight weekly loss, pulled lower by a stronger dollar and ​rising oil prices that kept inflation concerns in focus ​and increased bets for a US interest rate hike.
 
Spot gold was down ‌0.9 per cent at $4,502.59 per ounce, by 1457 GMT, after falling 1 per cent earlier in the session. It is down 0.8 per cent for the week. US gold futures for June delivery lost 0.9 per cent to $4,502.70. Spot silver fell 1.9 per cent to $75.28 per ounce, platinum lost 2.5 per cent to $1,916.62, and palladium fell 2.1 per cent to $1,349.30. ‌All the metals were ​on course for weekly losses.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 7:31 AM IST

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