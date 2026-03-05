Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices up on safe-haven rush, but dollar strength restrains rally

Gold prices up on safe-haven rush, but dollar strength restrains rally

Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $5,166.3 per ounce as of 1800 ist, while US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.7 per cent at $5,168.20

Gold prices

Gold rises on safe-haven demand as Israel-Iran conflict escalates, though a stronger dollar and uncertainty over US Fed policy limit gains.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 10:31 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Gold prices rose on Thursday, lifted by safe-haven demand amid an escalating war in West Asia, though a stronger dollar and concerns around the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy capped gains. 
Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $5,166.3 per ounce as of 1800 ist, while US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.7 per cent at $5,168.20. Gold, which hit a record $5,594.82 in January, initially jumped above $5,400 on Monday as the launch of the US-Israeli air war against Iran sparked safe-haven demand, but pulled back from those highs as the dollar also benefited from a flight to safety. 
 
Israel launched another large wave of strikes on Tehran on Thursday, targeting what it said was infrastructure belonging to the Iranian authorities, after Iranian missiles sent millions of Israelis rushing into bomb shelters. 
“... There may be greater safe-haven demand for gold given the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” said Hamad Hussain, a climate and commodities economist at Capital Economics. “On the other hand, the risk of a prolonged period of higher energy prices that takes rate cuts off the table, and adds to the chance of rate hikes, could be capping further gains,” he said. 
The US dollar rose 0.2 per cent after briefly retreating from three-month highs, as the fallout from the war roiled global markets and kept sentiment fragile. 
 

More From This Section

oil, oil production

Oil prices rise as West Asia crisis chokes off vital oil, gas supply

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Gold rises over 1% as US-Israel strikes on Iran boost safe-haven demand

gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,67,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,94,900

gold

Gold extends gains as ongoing West Asia crisis boosts safe-haven demand

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,70,500; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹3,15,100

Topics : Gold Prices Israel Iran Conflict West Asia US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance