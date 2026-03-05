Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 08:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices rise as West Asia crisis chokes off vital oil, gas supply

Oil prices rise as West Asia crisis chokes off vital oil, gas supply

Brent crude was trading up $1.67, or 2.05%, at $83.07 per barrel by 0141 ‌GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.94, or 2.60%, to $76.60

oil, oil production

Shipping via the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for nearly a fifth of global energy consumption, has ground to a near-halt for the fifth day. Image: Bloomberg

Reuters TOKYO
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 8:47 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Oil prices rose on Thursday amid growing concern over the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as the US-Iran war chokes ​off vital West Asia oil and gas flows while production ​facilities limit output.

Brent crude was trading up $1.67, or 2.05%, at $83.07 per barrel by 0141 ‌GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.94, or 2.60%, to $76.60.

The US-Iran war widened on Wednesday after a US strike hit an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka and US Senate Republicans backed President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran.

They voted against a bipartisan resolution aiming to stop the air war and require Congress to authorise hostilities against Iran.

 

Iraq, the second-largest crude producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has cut output by nearly 1.5 million barrels a day for lack of storage and an export route, officials told Reuters.

Also Read

RIL share price today

RIL correction amid Iran war 'overdone', says JM Financial; eyes 29% upside

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

Kurdish groups preparing to join fight against Iran with US support

Antony Blinken

Sustained war in Iran may leave US vulnerable, says Antony Blinken

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

Iran launches missiles at Israel as war in West Asia enters day 6

US Israel strike Iran

Nato spokesperson condemns Iran's 'indiscriminate' attacks on Turkiye

Qatar, the biggest liquefied natural gas producer in the Gulf, declared ‌force majeure on gas exports on Wednesday, with sources saying a return to normal production volumes may take at least a month.

Shipping via the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for nearly a fifth of global energy consumption, has ground to a near-halt for the fifth day during the war on Iran and Tehran's retaliation.

Britain's maritime trade operations agency reported a large explosion heard and seen ??by the master of a tanker anchored 30 nautical miles ​southeast of Kuwait's Mubarak Al Kabeer, with a small craft ??later seen leaving the area.

Iran has refrained from ‌targeting most critical energy infrastructure while keeping shipping risk extremely elevated, J.P. Morgan said in a client note, estimating that about 329 oil vessels are stuck in the ​Gulf.

"Storage ‌capacity in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and prevailing energy prices are limiting factors on ??the length ‌of the US campaign," it added.

The reference was to the political and economic alliance of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Most of the oil ‌fields ​can restart within ​days, with full capacity typically restored within two to three ??weeks, J.P. Morgan said.

"While operators must gradually rebuild reservoir pressure, particularly in Iraq, where water ??injection ‌is critical, the primary ​constraint today is logistics rather than geology."

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Gold rises over 1% as US-Israel strikes on Iran boost safe-haven demand

gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,67,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,94,900

gold

Gold extends gains as ongoing West Asia crisis boosts safe-haven demand

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,70,500; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹3,15,100

gold

Gold surges over 1%, climbs above $5,300 as strikes on Iran rattle markets

Topics : Oil prcies West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamHoli Holiday 2026Personal Finance