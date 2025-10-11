Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,23,700, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,74,100

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,23,700, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,74,100

The price of 22-carat gold stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,390

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,850 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,74,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,390.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,700 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,850.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,390, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.     
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood similar to the price in Chennai at ₹1,13,540.
        
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,74,100.  ALSO READ: Gold and silver surge: Know how ETFs are taxed before you invest in them  
  The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,84,100.
 
US gold pared some gains on Friday after briefly rallying above the $4,000 an ounce milestone for a second time this week as US President Donald Trump's warning of possible fresh tariffs on China accelerated a flight to safe-haven assets.
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,989.49 per ounce as of 1:40 p.m. ET (1740 GMT). The metal logged a 2.7 per cent gain this week.
 
US gold futures for December delivery settled 0.7 per cent higher at $4,000.40.
 
US President Donald Trump said on Friday there is no reason to meet with China's President Xi Jinping in two weeks in South Korea as planned. The US is calculating a massive increase in tariffs on Chinese imports, he said in a Truth Social post.
 
Following the news, gold briefly topped the $4,000/oz milestone, climbing to a session high of $4,022.52.
 
Silver is also benefiting from the same factors driving gold's rally, alongside concerns about supply deficit and rising demand for the metal.
 
Silver rose 2.1 per cent to $50.13 per ounce, a day after touching a record high of $51.22. It has gained more than 73 per cent so far this year.
 
Silver futures on Comex for December 2025 were trading at $47.32.
 
Among other metals, platinum was down 1.4 per cent at $1,596.55 and logged a weekly loss, while palladium eased 0.3 per cent to $1,406.87, posting a more than 12.6 per cent weekly rise. 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

