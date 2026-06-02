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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices steady as uncertainty over US-Iran talks keeps markets on edge

Oil prices steady as uncertainty over US-Iran talks keeps markets on edge

Brent crude futures ‌inched up 6 cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $95.04 a barrel at 0001 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate fell 17 cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $91.99 a barrel

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Both benchmarks rose more than 5 per cent in the previous session but pared gains after US President Trump said he had not been told that Iran was suspending talks with Washington | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

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Oil prices held on to most of the previous session's sharp gains in early trade on Tuesday on uncertainty over the status of ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran and the ​potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday talks ​with Iran were ongoing, while Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had suspended indirect negotiations with Washington.

Brent crude futures ‌inched up 6 cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $95.04 a barrel at 0001 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate fell 17 cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $91.99 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose more than 5 per cent in the previous session but pared gains after US President Trump said he had not been told that Iran was suspending talks with Washington and that Israel had agreed to pull back any troops that were preparing to attack southern Lebanon.

 

In a separate interview with CNBC on Monday, Trump had said he did not mind if the talks were over.

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Shortly after, Trump issued a social media post saying talks with Iran were continuing and told ABC News on Monday that he expects a deal to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz "over the next week", according to a post by the outlet on X.

"The market ‌is currently focused on whether there's any concrete progress or setbacks in US-Iran negotiations, the tone and substance of statements from both sides (particularly Iran's threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz), and actual physical tanker movements through the waterway," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The status of the US-Iran negotiations at any given point will ultimately determine whether the current risk premium stays embedded in oil prices or starts to unwind, Waterer added.

Lebanon on Monday announced a partial ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, in what would amount to a limited de-escalation of a conflict that has inflamed the broader war with ​Iran.

"With headlines continuing to fly out of the Middle East, oil prices are set to remain volatile until clearer evidence of ‌progress towards a peace deal emerges," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

Iran has effectively halted nearly all non-Iranian shipping into and out of the Gulf since the war began, choking off about a fifth of global oil and ​liquefied natural gas ‌flows and driving prices up by 50 per cent or more.

US crude exports climbed to a record 5.6 million barrels per day in May ‌as the West Asia crisis pushed up demand for the country's oil from Asian and European refiners, ship tracking estimates showed on Monday.

According to a preliminary Reuters poll released on Monday, US crude stockpiles are expected to have fallen ‌by ​about 3.6 million ​barrels in the week ended May 29, extending the prior week's draw, while distillates and gasoline inventories also are likely to have declined.

Shipping executives meeting in Athens on Monday said that any peace deal worked out ‌between the US and Iran ​would need to offer clear rules allowing vessels to resume normal business via the Strait of Hormuz. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Crude Oil Price Crude Oil Prices US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

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